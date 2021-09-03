Editor:
While spending a quiet evening in Payson with our son, his wife and their 11-year-old child we were disturbed to see a pickup truck flying a “F*** Biden” flag! An isolated case? No, I saw another truck flying the same flag in Payson today.
This certainly does not speak well for the population of Payson. I assume that most residents would find this display disgusting. I would also think that this would be illegal, just as someone shouting that word in a public place.
Flying this flag is not a political statement but rather a sign of ignorance.
Let’s try to be civil as opposed to crude.
Scott Turner, Payson
