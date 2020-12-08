Editor:
Joe Biden? Really? Nobody every lost money underestimating the intelligence of the American public.
I’m 73 years old and most of my adult life I have observed Joe Biden’s ineptitude.
All you Biden supporters, I hope you are prepared for “The Dark Winter.”
Jim Yates
Jim,
Half of the country voted for Killary as well. It's a scary road we're headed down as a country, and most have no idea the ramifications of what they're voting for. You can vote your way into socialism but have to shoot your way out of it when it fails. That was when, not if. At some point other people's money always runs out.
As far as Creepy Joe, the fact that the party that claims to hate rich, old, white men, rioted, I mean rallied, against systemic racism, which the statistics don't support either, propped up, quite literally, the author of the 1994 federal crime bill, which is one of the most draconian bills to come out of Washington. He was also a key note speaker at the funeral of Robert Byrd, a former grand exalted dragon from the Klan, and who also deferred, read dodged, the draft, which is a rallying cry against President Trump.
You just can't make this stuff up, and they're totally fine with all of these hypocritical acts.
Jack
