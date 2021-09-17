Editor:
The Town of Payson just experienced a most eventful weekend with something for everyone. I was part of the group providing a 9/11 Day of Remembrance at the Payson library. I want to thank the hardworking members for their determination to make a successful event, bringing together the community at large in a nonpartisan occasion. The members were Jim Clark, who also was an exceptional MC; Terri Dorr; Pat Edeline-Smith; Marie Fasano; Teresa Kelleher; Alan Kline; Valerie Loving; Mary Marshall and Penny Navis-Schmidt. Celeste Agnew, Carson Kater and Maureen Sheppard were supporting volunteers to the project.
Of course, the dramatic finale could not have been possible without the Hellsgate ladder truck and crew and the truck and crew from Payson Fire. Monica Savage and Jim Wise ensured Payson stations would be represented. Hellsgate’s Angie Lecher enthusiastically added the event to the calendar, barring an emergency. I also want to thank Chief Morey Morris and Capt. Sean Minniss for ensuring timeliness of the truck’s arrival as well as a follow-up to me afterwards. David Grasse and Madeline, children’s librarian, who gathered children’s books: thank you as well as library staff and volunteers for holding the beautiful new community room.
Thank you to Betty Acker and Lisa Tan of Bach-N-All for meaningful and powerful music. Thanks also to John Landino who read a poem and led attendees in singing “America the Beautiful” and “God Bless America.”
I appreciate teachers and students from Payson Center for Success, Payson High School history classes, GED class and Peer Counseling class for their postcard entries. Certainly, media coverage from KRIM, KMOG, and Craig Miller helped increase awareness of the true intention of the gathering. That was, remembering those who perished, as well as those who stepped into supportive roles.
Lastly, thank you Payson Roundup for providing announcements ahead of time and printing this letter.
Patty Ryan
