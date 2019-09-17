De facto bypass
Editor:
MHA plan to build ballfields on Mud Springs Road will create a traffic nightmare for the neighborhood of Phoenix Street and surrounding area on weekends and holidays. This will occur when Mud Springs Road is cut through to Highway 260. Who will pay for the roundabout or light needed to exit on 260?
Bob Sumegi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!