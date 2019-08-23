Dead kindling waiting to burn
Editor:
Two months ago I wrote about the complete deforestation on Mud Springs as the need to build the ballfields was pressing and immediate. Shortly after writing that I either heard Mr. Evans on a local Realtor’s podcast or read in a timely story where you interviewed Mr. Evans on the project. During one of those Mr. Evans stated that the project was started only because the first necessary steps were in place. Now, 60 days later there are approximately 12 piles of dead kindling just waiting for potential ignition.
Just another timely project that was well planned prior to initiation.
David Ganz, Payson
