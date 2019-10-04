Dead partnership deal
Editor:
I read with interest the article “Partnership plan dead in the water” (Sept. 27 Roundup).
I noted that Messrs. Cordell and Evans characterized the reaction to the idea as “the extremely negative press and town leadership” indicated a lack of public support for the public-private partnership.
First off, I disagree with the characterization of the articles in your paper as “extremely negative press.” I thought those articles were quite impartial.
I don’t know why they should have been surprised since we had an election a year ago in which the majority in the town voted against the proposed partnership. Then, six months later, the idea was floated again, as if the town didn’t know what it was doing by saying no?
I would suggest that the voters knew what they wanted when they voted.
I would further suggest that MHA, “the private foundation that raises money for community causes,” consider that instead of funding a university or hockey school, they use their funds for such projects as retiring the debt/loan/bond (whatever it is) for the C.C. Cragin water project so that our water bills aren’t so high (after all, we do need water to live); repairing/replacing Taylor Pool; providing sidewalks at school bus stops and at school crossings to ensure the safety of the school children; or even a fund to keep our roads in repair.
Then I would suggest that RCEF, “the private nonprofit that raises money for various educational projects,” consider donating funds so that the school district can pay high enough wages that we can attract enough school bus drivers, or perhaps increase teacher salaries, or replace books, computer equipment, etc.
Admittedly, none of these projects is “sexy” or “glamorous.” They are only practical, and would help to improve our community and schools.
I think we should use our resources to make what Payson already has better rather than fund some pie-in-the-sky project.
Nancy Auner, Payson
