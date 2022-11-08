One million Americans have died of overdose drug deaths in this century. We had a spike that continues in 2012 when fentanyl began to slip into our country in large and increasing amounts. At first, the Chinese Communist Party simply mailed the deadly pill to Americans. When our government demanded an end to this, the CCP switched to sending them directly to the Mexican drug cartels. Then, they began to ship the precursor chemicals to Mexico for processing there. Recently, a U.S. law enforcement source told me that the CCP now has chemists on site in Mexico to teach the cartels how to more effectively mix and mold the little pills.
The situation is increasing in its scope and volume. In 2019 our agents captured 2,800 pounds of the deadly drug. So far this year, we have intercepted 12,900 pounds of fentanyl. Deaths by overdose are on the rise.
When a thousand “migrants” show up on our border, our agents are fully occupied with processing them. Meanwhile, 10 miles down the borderline, two dozen young men in camo and wearing carpet slippers over their shoes to hide their footprints cross the line with impunity, carrying backpacks full of deadly drugs.
You and I know this, as do the leaders of the Democrat Party. You and I want it stopped, but the party does not.
