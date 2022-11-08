Editor:

One million Americans have died of overdose drug deaths in this century. We had a spike that continues in 2012 when fentanyl began to slip into our country in large and increasing amounts. At first, the Chinese Communist Party simply mailed the deadly pill to Americans. When our government demanded an end to this, the CCP switched to sending them directly to the Mexican drug cartels. Then, they began to ship the precursor chemicals to Mexico for processing there. Recently, a U.S. law enforcement source told me that the CCP now has chemists on site in Mexico to teach the cartels how to more effectively mix and mold the little pills.

