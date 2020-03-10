Editor:
I believe robust and respectful discussions and debates are valuable in a free society founded on principles of self-government. This is why I somewhat irregularly, as issues present themselves, compose letters to the editor of the Payson Roundup advocating what I consider to be principled arguments in favor of the liberties under the rule of law our nation was founded to preserve and protect.
It is apparent my observations have caused some consternation among members of the community who disagree with my views. That’s OK: I believe alternative views should be expressed and discussed and debated no more or less than my own. It is by this manner that viewpoints and philosophies can be dissected and examined, and found to be substantive and valuable or, alternatively, found to be but mere chimera — or worse, fraudulent, dangerous, and counterproductive to a free society. There are a lot of the latter arguments floating around these days.
While the opinion section of a newspaper is a valuable contribution to the debates needed in a vibrant community, it doesn’t lend itself very well to ongoing discussions. One can almost hear the gnashing of teeth when a letter is published some readers disagree with to their core, but the opposition must wait a week, two weeks, to get a rebuttal published, if it is published at all.
I don’t think the liberal or the conservative factions of society should live in echo chambers never having their viewpoints challenged in any meaningful way by the opposition. Therefore I would be honored to discuss or debate our disparate views in a more immediate manner: I am on Facebook at “DONALD CLINE” with a stainless Walther PPK and a Springfield MlA decorating my page, and I am on YouTube at the “DON CLINE CHANNEL” where the Payson Tea Party and the Hometown Movie Guys videos are presented. Look way back in the list of videos for the more political topics. I would enjoy hearing from you.
Donald Cline, Star Valley
