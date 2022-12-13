Editor:

The Bill of Rights is the document that truly defines the essence of America. The U.S. Constitution would never have become the Law of the Land without the Bill of Rights, as several states refused to join the Union unless there was a Bill of Rights to limit the power of the newly created federal government, and protect individual and states’ rights.

