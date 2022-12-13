The Bill of Rights is the document that truly defines the essence of America. The U.S. Constitution would never have become the Law of the Land without the Bill of Rights, as several states refused to join the Union unless there was a Bill of Rights to limit the power of the newly created federal government, and protect individual and states’ rights.
The Bill of Rights guarantees fundamental civil and human rights: the freedoms of speech, press, assembly, religion; protections against unreasonable searches and coerced confessions; rights to counsel and a jury trial. For these rights and freedoms people everywhere have struggled for centuries. The Bill of Rights enshrines them in U.S. law, and remains a beacon to freedom-loving people worldwide.
The Bill of Rights does more: it defines the limits of government power. More directly than any other single document of law, the Bill of Rights stands between tyranny and liberty. The very foundation of that liberty is the Bill of Rights.
We have special days for the birthdays of great leaders, to remember historic events, and to honor our military services. July 4th is Independence Day. December 15th is Individual Rights Day, because on that date in 1791, the Bill of Rights was ratified.
Let’s celebrate it! Every town, city, and state in America should recognize December 15th as Bill of Rights Day. On this day let us fly the flag, put up a poster, and most important of all: read the Bill of Rights! Read it out loud! And read it to our kids, in libraries, in schools, in homes.
December 15, Bill of Rights Day, reminds us of the precious liberty we have and what it costs to protect it. By celebrating Bill of Rights Day every year, perhaps we shall never forget the rights that our Declaration of Independence declared, come to us, not from government, but from our Divine Creator.
Let’s celebrate December 15 as Bill of Rights Day, and declare our support for all of the Bill of Rights for all citizens. We owe it to our forefathers, we owe it to ourselves, and, most of all, we owe it to our kids.
Always remember: If you don’t know your rights, it’s easy for enemies, both foreign and domestic, to take them away forever.
