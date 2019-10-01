Splash pad decision validated
Editor:
Arizona Republic’s website recently featured Goodyear as the only Arizona city honored by Money magazine as a Top Place to Live in 2019.
Somewhat interesting, but not surprising. What fascinated me was the picture featured on the “teaser headline” about that honor. Of all things, it was a splash pad!
A decision by the mayor and city council to create a splash pad here in Payson has been chronicled as a major source of consternation to the good ‘ol boys and supposedly sparked their recall of the mayor and three newly elected council members.
If it is a concept envisioned and established by the ONLY Arizona city honored by Money magazine as a “Top Place to Live” in 2019 and, by the images in the picture obviously enjoyed by their children, it seems it was a great decision by our mayor and city council members to bring such a feature here.
Phil Mason, Payson
