Editor:
A second case on the coronavirus has been found in Payson which indicates it is community spread.
Driving around the area it is obvious that some establishments in Payson and Pine/Strawberry may offer take-out service, but the patrons may wait inside the establishments or in a small area outside.
It is not the food that spreads the disease, but the close contact people have with each other. It seems having a take-out service where everyone is waiting in the same area defeats the purpose of what we are trying to achieve.
I urge your paper to check this out and see if our Payson, Pine/Strawberry establishments are doing what they can, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Keith Brashear
