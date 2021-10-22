In a single day in Arizona recently two law enforcement officers suffered death at the hands of murderous criminals. In an even more recent incident elsewhere, attackers ambushed two policemen, killing one on the spot, gravely injuring another. In yet a third murder, a police officer on his first day on the job was ambushed outside his town’s police HQ. To say that the police officer’s lot is not an easy one is to state the obvious.
But in many cities controlled for decades by the Democratic Party, city officials have been successful in “defunding” the police. A prime example is Portland, Oregon which has cut $15 million from the police budget, eliminating 84 police positions, severely undermining police morale to the extent that many officers have taken early retirement or otherwise left the service of the citizens of that city. It isn’t easy for police officers to put their lives between the criminals and the citizens. They risk their lives while city fathers diminish, ridicule, and lambaste their best efforts. This tends to discourage anyone, even a dedicated police officer.
Murders are up in Portland an astonishing 530% comparing the first six months of 2020 to 2021. This is not a simple policy debate by elected Democratic Party officials. People are dying because of ill will and bad policy.
Better to defend those who protect us rather than to defund those who protect us.
Note: Poll. Only 18% of Americans support defunding the police but the Democratic Party pushes ahead.
