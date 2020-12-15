Editor:
Thank you. Thank you for the delicious irony juxtaposing the virus is a hoax and I refuse to mask letter to the editor with the editorial cartoon suggesting perhaps those folks should be at the end of the line for a vaccine.
Jim Sargent, Payson
