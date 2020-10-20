Editor:
I have always trusted our elections, but this year it seems very different. Obviously, I haven’t given the procedures enough attention. I’ve been a mail-in voter for years, but never noticed until now that on my mail-in envelope where anyone can read it is my voter ID#, my name AND the party for which I am registered. ANYONE who sees the envelope could assume I voted for the party on the envelope! It might not happen, BUT how would I know that? I thought our system of voting was essentially “secret ballot.”
This is a disgrace for American voters! I will deliver my ballot in person; but again, how many people will know who I am and how (presumably) I voted?
Jean Oliver, Star Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!