People approaching the precipice of a dictatorship do not know they are doing so: people in a boat oblivious that they are being carried by the river of tribalism to Niagara Falls. To them all seems normal, and nothing is out of the ordinary. They believe that after the mid-term election everything will go on as usual. That is the anesthesia which precedes a dictatorship. After a dictatorship has been voted in, its first stage is exploratory. How much of the law, truth, and human decency can be reversed and how quickly?
A dictatorship targets scapegoats. The dictatorship of the Jim Crow South targeted African-Americans. They were denied the vote. They were lynched for a look on their faces or a word from their mouths. A dictatorship never diminishes: it ceaselessly grabs more power and brutalizes more scapegoats. Today your neighbor is the target. Never question a dictatorship. If you do, tomorrow you will be the target.
Who will be the Arizona dictatorship’s targets?
First will be anyone, including Republicans, who repudiates Donald Trump. Donald Trump’s first coup attempt failed. If it had not, we would already be in a Donald Trump dictatorship. What is the plan now? To elect unquestioning Trump followers to government offices so they have the power to overturn the law and the true vote in order to cheat Donald Trump into his dictatorship.
Second will be any woman who asserts her reproductive health rights. How many Arizona women will die because their fetus died before term but they were forced to go into sepsis before life-saving surgery? How many women will die because an ectopic pregnancy could not be terminated?
Mark Finchem, Kari Lake, and Abe Hamadeh have but one goal: to make Arizona a dictatorship with a single purpose — to cheat and break the law enough to put Donald Trump into his dictatorship. Finchem, Lake, and Hamadeh will eliminate voting by mail in Arizona. Armed thugs will threaten voters. Vote-counting centers will be attacked. Mobs will rage. Bald-faced lies are already standard operating procedure. No true election loss will ever again be admitted.
When the hell of a dictatorship comes, you cannot say you were never warned. If only we all understood that the threat of a dictatorship is everything, and every other issue, even economics, is insignificant to the point of nothingness.
Will your vote bring dictatorship or save democracy in Arizona?
Good try to get voters to vote Democrat and keep the dictator Biden in power . Called a Spin and a smokescreen. We all know the truth is the Democrat party has been taken over by the Communists and New World order freaks . Vote Republican to Save America 🙏🇺🇸 That’s the Truth
