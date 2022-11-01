Editor:

People approaching the precipice of a dictatorship do not know they are doing so: people in a boat oblivious that they are being carried by the river of tribalism to Niagara Falls. To them all seems normal, and nothing is out of the ordinary. They believe that after the mid-term election everything will go on as usual. That is the anesthesia which precedes a dictatorship. After a dictatorship has been voted in, its first stage is exploratory. How much of the law, truth, and human decency can be reversed and how quickly?

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Dave Golembewski
Dave Golembewski

Good try to get voters to vote Democrat and keep the dictator Biden in power . Called a Spin and a smokescreen. We all know the truth is the Democrat party has been taken over by the Communists and New World order freaks . Vote Republican to Save America 🙏🇺🇸 That’s the Truth

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.