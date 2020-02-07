Editor:
I am watching and listening to the Democratic presidential candidates’ ad campaigns. They are amazing. Mike Bloomberg says “I am running for president to defeat Donald Trump.” No agenda, no platform except health care. Same with Bernie Sanders except he is going for climate control. Elizabeth Warren as well.
I’m thinking these are so pathetic because our current president, Donald Trump, is bringing this country back to where it should be. Our economy is stronger than ever, jobless rates are lower than in years, military is strong, trade agreements are in line to bolster the U.S., our borders are finally becoming more secure and the countries that have threatened the U.S. for years understand exactly where the line is they should not cross or face swift retaliation.
As to the sad attempt by the Democrats to remove President Trump from office for the “alleged” inappropriate act of requesting that Ukraine investigate a potential security breach. If that is their standard than Hillary Clinton wouldn’t have lasted a week and it appears that Joe Biden is swiftly coming up behind her.
Kathy Hopkins, Payson
