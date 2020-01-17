Editor:
I just watched the “Democratic debate” clown show in Iowa! The lies were so numerous and laughable, that I could not even get angry at these losers with their idiotic “plans” to destroy the country. From “ free” health care ($5+ trillion per year), Green New Deal ($9+ trillion per year), “free college (unknown $$), they promise to fund with a 4% tax on every dollar earned by working people. In case you have not been paying attention, the federal government currently takes in about $4 trillion and spends $5 trillion every year!
Since the country is already going broke ($23 trillion in debt), I don’t see how an additional 4% confiscated from us will come close to funding tripling government spending.
They also sided with the Iranian terrorists against the first president since Reagan to stand up to terrorists.
The rest of the lies were too numerous to include here, but it is obvious that any one with a brain needs to vote for President Trump, unless you want this country to be Venezuela!
If you plan on voting for a Democrat, please go visit Venezuela first, so you know the disaster you will be voting for.
Dale Oestmann, Pine
