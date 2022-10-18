When Joe Biden was running for president he openly promised to “completely eliminate fossil fuels.” As soon as he entered the Oval Office, he signed a stack of Executive Orders, one of which shut down the XL Pipeline, thus immediately killing around 11,000 jobs. Pandering to the fantasy-world of the left’s New Green agenda, the Biden administration continues its tone-deaf bullying of the nation towards this destructive goal.
California officials have already banned all sales of new gas-powered vehicles in their state in a few short years. New York is moving in the same direction. And the same week that California’s push for all-electric vehicles was signed into law, the state then urged the still-small percentage of electric car owners to NOT charge their cars during peak energy-use times because the grid couldn’t handle it.
Most Americans are not supporting this draconian, Soviet-style central-government “planning” aka mandate. A poll done Sept. 17-20, 2022, from the Convention of States Action, working with the Trafalgar Group, produced these findings:
40.6% of all voters polled believe “increasing domestic oil and gas production is the best solution to provide America with reliable, long-term energy independence.” Another 10.6% say more nuclear power plants are needed. A minority, 25.5% say new energy investments should focus on renewables, like solar and wind. And 19.8% choose all of the above.
Even among Democrats, a mere 3% say killing gas-powered cars and moving to all-electric is the best solution. No Republicans supported Biden’s and California’s elimination of gas-powered cars, and only 1.7% of independent voters did so.
32% of independent voters and 69.5% of Republicans say increasing domestic oil and gas production is the best solution to energy independence. 51% of Democrats say new energy investments should focus on wind and solar, while only 9.6% support domestic oil and gas production.
Meanwhile, gas prices are again rising everywhere. Biden is groveling to the nuke-enabled Iranians for oil, depleting our national strategic oil supply to both artificially lower domestic gas prices before the election, and sell millions of gallons to communist China.
If you are a fanatical glutton for punishment and insane, destructive, anti-American energy, border, and fiscal policies, by all means vote Democrat in November. Communist China, Iran, and other mortal enemies of our Republic will appreciate your support in helping to destroy all of our futures and enslave you, your children, and grandchildren in perpetuity.
