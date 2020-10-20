Editor:
Today’s politics do not seem to actually reflect who we are as a country. My father and uncles fought in WW2 from Normandy to Pearl Harbor to Iwo Jima and Okinawa for the idea that the USA is a constitutional republic. My friends died in Vietnam for the same idea.
Today, Democrat politicians to have the idea that we need to destroy everything that made this country great, and let them spend us into oblivion to bail out their big spending bankrupt Democrat-run cities, and turn us into Venezuela.
A vote for any Democrat is a vote to turn us into Venezuela. If you are thinking of voting Democrat, please do not vote! Just move to Venezuela! Do not destroy the only free country left!
Dale Oestmann, Pine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!