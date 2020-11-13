Editor:
When a person goes into society and kills a lot of people, they are prosecuted for murder. When that person is part of a conspiracy to destroy people and attack our democracy, they are charged as a terrorist. In a normal America, the vast majority of people would be outraged and angry that the authorities were not prosecuting the perpetrator to the (fullest) extent of the law. So ... when a quarter of a million Americans are dead ... who is the perpetrator? When the afflicted are increasing every day ... where is the outrage? The hospitals are filling, the ICUs are filling, the refrigerator trucks are rolling in to be used as temporary morgues, and, yet, the people don’t rise up and demand action.
The outgoing administration is not only culpable for the thousands of deaths, they are responsible for the increasing number of daily deaths, and they will be responsible for the tens of thousands of deaths to come. They are so distracted by the false claims of voter fraud that they have completely turned away from the responsibility of protecting the American population.
Yes, a vaccine will become available in a few months, but the logistics for the distribution and the funding to support the distribution has been abandoned. Tweets do not represent responsible leadership. Relying on a gut instinct isn’t even a good plan when playing poker let alone when governing a nation. Delaying the American tradition of a peaceful transition of power is threatening the health of the nation. Whatever hypnotic abilities have been used on the segment of the population that support this administration and the members of Congress that are too weak to stand up to the ineptitude in the White House, it must be recognized and resisted. America is under attack. American democracy is under attack. Americans are dying and the only part of the society that is thriving are the mortuaries.
The economy is in shambles, the national debt is skyrocketing, the leadership at the Pentagon is in disarray. There is a madman at the helm of the ship of state. Denial of truth doesn’t change the truth. Denial of science doesn’t change the science. Denial of chaos doesn’t save the lives of the threatened Americans.
Rebecca Orahood, Payson
(1) comment
Wow. Just wow.
Getting all your "facts" from the mainstream media pushing an agenda doesn't make them facts.
Do you put your tinfoil hat on before or after your mask? Asking for a friend.
Jack
