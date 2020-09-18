Editor:
Our current occupant of the White House has deliberately downplayed the severity of the pandemic since its inception. In a vulgar attempt to keep the economy “up,” he was willing to sacrifice the lives of untold inhabitants of the United States. So, here we are, with over 194,000 dead from COVID-19!
I am not arguing that there would have been no deaths from the pandemic if Donnie had formulated a coherent, nationwide plan to attack the virus. But to deliberately minimize the severity of the virus when he knew better, at the expense of so many lives is, in a sane world, deplorable!
Robert Horne, Payson
