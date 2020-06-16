Editor:
The Constitution of the United States grants to its citizens the right of peaceful protest. The despicable behavior of those who turned up in front of Bashas’ with guns in order to intimidate a few peaceful protesters is the worst example of American values and patriotism.
Sandra Carver, Payson
(1) comment
Sandra,
They have the same rights as the protesters, and the right to be armed is also enjoyed in the great state of Arizona to an extent beyond many other states.
The reports that had been circulating, and the reports of TV showing hundreds of vandals, looters, and criminals "protesting" had many small towns on alert. It wasn't just Payson. I'm sure if those reports had come to fruition and a few hundred thugs were tearing up the town you'd be expressing some different thoughts.
Jack
