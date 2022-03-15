Hitler used the big lie to come to power. Donald Trump refined it and used it to lead his troops on an attack on our Capitol in Washington. Now Putin takes the tool dictators love and uses the Big Lie to invade Ukraine.
The Big Lie works. Millions of people, poorly informed and under the influence of right wing media believe the Big Lie, Trump won. Delusional, poorly informed, and educated people have always been the favorite tool of dictators. People easily scared, confused, and seeking simple solutions to complex problems are the fodder that creates dictatorships.
Nothing has weakened our democracy like the schism created by the lying of those who want to exploit the worst part of human nature.
The country is in a crisis, as is the world. The time has come for so many acting like children to face reality, and do their homework. No longer can we afford to have people willing to believe every lie and conspiracy theory because they are too immature to embrace reality.
Putin could have no better friend than Donald Trump that called him a genius, while every other past president condemned him. Donald Trump has destroyed our trust in the media, exploited the racist, and enriched himself at the expense of the freedom so many fought and died for. Are we going to let the psychopaths of the world destroy our democracy?
