Editor:
Here’s a lineup that Rim Country Diamondback fans could be proud of:
1st base Paul Goldschmidt
2nd base Jean Segura
3rd base Justin Upton (he originally was a shortstop)
Shortstop Dansby Swanson
Left field Mitch Haniger
Center field Starling Marte
Right field JD Martinez
Catcher Alex Avila (he can’t hit but he’s a good receiver)
Pitchers Zack Greinke, Trevor Bauer, Patrick Corbin, and Max Scherzer. Maybe even Robbie Ray?
Wait! We’ve had these players before as D-Backs, but they were traded away or not tendered contracts due to budgetary constraints from the owner/management.
Don’t blame Torey Lovella for the dismal, disappointing, and dreary state of our hometown team. If you can’t or won’t pay the “bill of fare” to compete in MLB please sell the team. We fans deserve a competitive squad on the field and not a bunch of minor leaguers playing major league baseball and being paid major league wages.
Do the families of Jeff Bezos or Bill Gates have any designs on owning a major league baseball team?!
Richard K. Meszar
