In the 21st century, dictators do not call themselves “dictators.” They call themselves “presidents.” They have “elections.” In every “election,” the dictator and the members of his political party always “win” and never “lose.” The “election” system is constructed so that the actual numbers of votes cannot affect the dictator’s “win.”
Once a dictator takes hold in a state or in a country, it is near impossible to remove him and return to a democracy. All by himself, a dictator decides what he wants. In a dictatorship, what the dictator wants is forced upon the people of the state or the country without their majority assent. Even a person who is a member of the dictator’s political party may, in time, offend the dictator in some way. Now the dictator decides this member is an enemy, and the dictator punishes this member. In a dictatorship, the “law” is what the dictator decides it is.
In Arizona, the Republican candidates for secretary of state, governor, and attorney general have made it clear that they intend to “fix” voting “once and for all.” If elected, what these candidates will do to “fix” voting in Arizona “once and for all” will result in the members of their political party “winning” every election and never “losing” any election.
It does not matter what the “nuts and bolts” of the “fixed” voting system in Arizona turn out to be. The voting system will be constructed to ensure that the candidates from only one political party will ever “win” in every election. In 2024, this “fixed” Arizona voting system will then ensure that all of Arizona’s Electoral College votes for president will go to one political party’s candidate, regardless of the actual numbers of votes cast in the “election.”
What is on the ballot in Arizona on November 8, 2022?
Dictatorship is on the ballot.
If you are not deathly afraid of a dictatorship, you should be.
I fear for my daughter and my granddaughter.
What could a dictatorship do to them?
A dictatorship could decide that a woman using birth control pills is committing a felony.
