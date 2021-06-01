Disagree with Briggs’ letter
Editor:
This letter is in response to the letter by Lucy Briggs, entitled “Standing for truth in politics.” Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney are NOT in step with the policies that represent the Republican Party today.
It’s more than the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives who believe what you call the “lie,” it’s also the 75 million Americans who also believe that the election was rigged.
She states that former President Trump is not a Christian. That’s a pretty bold statement to make since no one knows what is in a person’s heart except God. If I look at what former President Trump accomplished, and the positions that he took on critical issues, such as abortions, I would say that he definitely has a close relationship with God. I don’t think that any issue in this country grieves God’s heart more than the millions of abortions that have occurred since Roe vs. Wade was passed. The latest data available shows that Planned Parenthood received $616,800,000 of taxpayer money and performed 345,672 abortions in only one year. How can Biden say that he’s a Christian and not take a stand against abortions?
In less than four months, Biden and his party have nearly destroyed all the good that former President Trump accomplished in his four years in office.
Mark Miller, Payson
