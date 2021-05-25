Editor:
In response to a letter written by Lucy Briggs in the May 14th edition of the Roundup. I pondered her letter for a few days and could no longer dismiss it.
Ms. Briggs claims that Donald Trump is not a Christian and that he only cares about himself and how much power he can amass for himself. Let’s review some of the anti-Christian policies and things that President Trump did to bolster himself and his insatiable appetite for power.
He did more for American veterans than any other president ever, he strongly protected babies in the womb, stood up for law enforcement, he brokered a peace deal between the Arab nations and Israel, had the best and growing economy in U.S. history, helped the USA become energy independent, lowest unemployment rate for blacks, Hispanics, Asians and women, lowest overall unemployment in 50 years, no wars or skirmishes began under his watch, responsible for Operation Warp Speed to fight the Wuhan virus, lowest illegal border crossings in 20 years, middle class income improved by $6,000 per year, 7 million people off food stamps, corporations and industries came back to the U.S. because of Trump’s lower corporate tax rate, the Dow reached several records, America’s military was strong, and we achieved peace through strength. Oh and he did this and much more without receiving a paycheck.
These are just a few of the things off the top of my head that President Trump accomplished. If Ms. Briggs thinks all this was done because Trump only cares about himself and his manic power grab then so be it. The country surely benefited from it.
Ann Henning, Payson
(1) comment
Trump's a Christian?
Trump thinks II Corinthians was about two guys from Peloponesia.
As for "strengthening the military",Trump took Defense Department $$$ for his phony wall.
23 women have accused Trump of Sexual Assaults...including a 14 year old girl who has charged Trump with Rape.
Christians are different where you come from ma'am.
