I have always been so proud of the annual Memorial Day services that our little town has put on at Green Valley Park. My husband and I have always attended, taking pictures, and proudly sharing them with friends and family.
This year the Patriotic Committee decided that due to Covid-19, their presentation would be virtual instead of in person. Boo, hiss, thumbs down! Our soldiers were not afraid to go to war and make the ultimate sacrifice, but you’re afraid of the coronavirus enough to cancel this event? If you’re so afraid, implement social distancing and masks!
I’m embarrassed and ashamed. Did you even think of the older veterans who do not have computers, and so don’t do “virtual?” Way to let this thing rip at the very fabric of not just our nation, but at our beautiful little community!
Patti McClanahan, Payson
