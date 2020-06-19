Editor:
As a resident of Payson for 28 years now I have seen my share of natural disasters. With seeing those disasters, I have also been blessed to see how our town steps up to help. This one is different though, our neighbors to the south of us have been evacuated and we have nothing to offer them. Why?
We have plenty of options and resources, but yet they are being sent the complete opposite direction even if they have jobs here.
To learn that you can only get help here from Red Cross if you are a resident of Sunflower is crazy, to know that they are turning our friends and taxpaying citizens away is unbelievable. These people work, shop and visit our town daily. We open up centers all the time for fires, but yet when it’s our own people, we are pretty much saying, “Sorry ’bout your luck.” How is that OK?
I personally emailed the mayor with my concerns and also possible options on where and how we could house the evacuees if they chose to come here instead of Globe. I was welcomed with an email back; however, it was a complete blanket response. The mayor told me this was out of his hands, that he wanted to help but wasn’t able to ... I’m sorry, what? I’m truly hurt to see how our mayor and some of our council are handling this situation. To see and know personal friends that I consider a HUGE part of this community being sent somewhere else, and to know that the “Mudda” is taking precedence over them and their livelihood. I don’t know where we turned as a town and at what point we went south, but everything feels cold and unwelcoming and so political.
I hold on to the community members that time and time again are showing they care, that are opening up their land, businesses and pulling resources to help. I just wish our “Town” could be on the same page as our community.
Ashley Morris
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!