Disappointed
Editor:
I am so disappointed in the Town of Payson and Waste Management that they have stopped all recycling. What will this do to the space we have at the dump? We are running out of usable space for our trash; and, with no recycling, what will happen when we run out of areas for a dump?
It’s such a shame that some people are so inconsiderate that they had to put their trash in the recycling bins. Many more of us that do recycling will miss it greatly, especially in today’s throwaway society.
Mattie Seibert
