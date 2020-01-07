Editor:
During the sometimes confusing, Jan. 2 interview with Councilperson Ferris on KMOG, he stated that the MHA Foundation, as a 501(c)(3), should make their records/plans readily available to the public because local individuals/businesses donate to the MHAF and thus, by doing so, have a stake in the foundation.
I assume he means MHAF should regularly post information on their website or via the Roundup, as opposed to individual requests being made directly to MHAF for this information.
To be fair to MHAF and for total TRANSPARENCY, each and every 501(c)(3) that operates in the Town of Payson should be required to do the same.
Donna Kline, Payson
