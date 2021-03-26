Editor:
Joe Biden? Really? Can you spell disaster? Job destroyer, open borders, more regard for illegal aliens than citizens, sucking up to our enemies, America First to America Last, solar and wind pipe dream, soaring gas prices. Making our Capitol into a walled fortress, but forget the wall on our southern border.
Stumbling, bumbling Joe has been a Washington swamp creature for 50 years. He’s never had a real job, run a business, or broke a sweat and been on the government teat all those years.
How did “Lunch Bucket Joe” accumulate his massive wealth? Certainly not in service to America. But then don’t look at me, I voted Trump.
Any buyer’s remorse out there?
Jim Yates, Payson
