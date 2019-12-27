Editor:
Criminal intentionality or an appalling level of incompetence?
There is a disturbing similarity between Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide in one of the most secure jails in the U.S. and the FBI’s procedure to obtain a FISA warrant to surveil Trump’s campaign aide, Carter Page.
Attorney General William Barr stated that Epstein’s suicide resulted from a perfect storm of mistakes: he was taken off suicide watch just six days after a suspicious neck injury, his cell mate was removed, his guards were sleeping or shopping online, and the cameras were malfunctioning. Was this just an appalling level of incompetence or criminal intentionality?
Justice Department Inspector Michael Horowitz’s report stated there were 17 significant errors or omissions in the FISA warrant application that the FBI used as the foundation of their investigation into Carter Page (Trump). Former FBI Director James Comey described this as “real sloppiness.” Rosemary Collyer, the chief judge of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, said that the FBI misled the court with false information and withheld critical information. The Steele dossier that the FBI used to obtain their FISA warrant was not only discredited, but it was also exposed that Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the DNC helped fund that deceitful document. Was this another example of appalling incompetence or criminal intentionality?
Except for those who believe that whatever it takes to get rid of President Trump is acceptable, I think most people would call this fraud and do not approve of the FBI’s behavior.
President Trump’s impeachment wasn’t based on any crimes he committed, but it seems crimes we’re committed during the three-year process to “create” articles of impeachment against him.
The Senate needs to vote to dismiss this fraudulent impeachment case against President Trump!
Shirley Davis, Payson
