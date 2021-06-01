Editor:
Payson’s image may be laid-back but surely, we could have done a much better job at pulling off a Hazardous Waste Recycle Event Saturday, May 22!
We waited well over 1 hour in the line of vehicles entering the parking area to the side of the library! Two men in orange vests met us — one waving us in, while at the same time, the other man was angrily holding up his hand yelling at us to stay put! D’uh! WHO should we follow?
After waiting another hour and a half in the line, we finally pull up to a series of tents with no signage, a line-up of vehicles being unloaded, and a man in orange vest chit-chatting to another worker in a vehicle. He walks up to our car. We tell him what we have to unload and he instructs us to go around this blue truck. We do so and wait, not knowing if anyone was going to help us. Then we see a worker standing 20 feet away in the middle of the dirt road flailing his arms as if in distress. He’s wearing sunglasses and no one can tell who he is looking at. He finally comes up to our car and angrily yells at my husband to get moving!
Very disorganized, terrible and insufficient instructions and lack of signage for a very large influx of people who simply wanted to recycle their hazardous materials. No wonder we had to wait a painful 2-1/2 hours to get through the line in our cars. I seriously doubt you will see such a hearty response the next time this event is held.
Susie R. Randleman
(0) comments
