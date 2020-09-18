Editor:
Reference letter to editor “Trump no friend of military” in Sept. 11 paper. I am a 77-year-old Vietnam combat veteran, my father-in-law was an 83-year-old WW2 veteran, my son is a 42-year-old bronze star veteran, and I speak for all three of us. “Ditto” on how any veteran can have any good feeling for this president.
Gary Altman, Payson
Those of us who have served in the military know the truth about Donald Trump.
Those of you who haven't served in the military also know the truth about Trump...
you just refuse to admit it. Vietnam Veteran.
