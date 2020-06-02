Editor:
In every crisis in the history of these United States, the one thing that got us through the worst of times was our innate ability to stand together ... strong, proud and undefeated.
We need to find ways to support each other and comfort those that are in despair. We all need to focus on that light at the end of the tunnel. We are living the most horrific world crisis we’ve ever known! This is not about taking sides. There are not two different perspectives here. COVID-19 has devastated the world’s economy and the world’s health systems. It only increases the chaos if we deny one to support the other.
The brunt of the devastation is carried by people out of work who can no longer support their families. Medical care professionals are bravely dealing with the day-to-day tragedies in their own lives and their patients’ overwhelming medical and psychological needs. We have to face the medical challenges along WITH the very real financial threats. It’s all part of the whole picture that the world is facing.
No one wants to be bankrupt, and no one wants to watch their family members die. So please PLEASE can we talk about our mutual passion for our country and the world in crisis without denying the reality that exists with the COVID-19 pandemic threat while validating and facing head-on OUR need to get back to work? Can we do this together? United we stand. Divided we are falling.
Kathleen Kelly, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!