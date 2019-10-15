Do Democrats hate Trump?
Editor:
It’s not hate we feel for Trump; it’s fear for the destruction of our environment, fear for our lives. It’s knowledge that money from corporations and billionaires has changed our economy.
Trump recognizes only money and power, not everyday citizens.
Jan Owen
