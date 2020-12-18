Editor:
It seems that many Paysonites do not believe that face masks help fend off the coronavirus.
How about just wearing one anyway to calm the fears of Paysonites who are worried about catching the virus?
In grocery stores, hardware stores, and other INDOOR public businesses in Payson.
Please.
Ted Paulk, Payson
