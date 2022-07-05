I find it interesting that people are blaming Biden for the price of gasoline. Do people realize that we live in a capitalistic society? The oil markets are global and they operate on the basis of supply and demand. When there is little demand (like during the pre-vaccine pandemic) the price is low and supply shrinks. As the concern of the pandemic wanes, demand goes up and supply has a hard time keeping up with the demand. This causes prices to rise.
For some reason, presidents get the credit and the blame when there are changes in the marketplace. Presidents Bush, Obama, and Trump all claimed credit for the United States becoming energy independent when none of them had anything to do with it. The United States became energy independent because some anonymous engineers figured out how to drill horizontally at two miles beneath the surface and how to frack oil rich rocks.
When the pandemic first hit, demand died and the oil companies shut wells. No point spending $80; 1 barrel when you can only sell it for $60 a barrel. That is why Exxon lost $22 billion in 2020. Demand goes back up and now Exxon and all the other oil companies are ramping up production. Unfortunately, they can’t just turn on a switch and supply increases.
This problem is exacerbated by the fact that oil is a global commodity. If one has a barrel of oil in Houston, the owner is more willing to sell it to a German at $140 a barrel than to an American at $100 a barrel. In the world of oil markets, countries and loyalties don’t matter. It is all about money. That is what capitalism is.
And for all you people who think that Biden canceling the permit for Keystone XL pipeline would have had some effect. Consider the following: The week Trump entered office in 2017, he gave the green light to lay the pipeline. Four years later, the XL Pipeline is 8% done. The reason is that the people with the money make the decisions as to when and where oil production occurs. Presidents have very little control over these issues. I think people prefer to blame presidents for these dislocations because Economics 101 was beyond the scope of their understanding.
