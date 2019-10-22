Does override money stay in Payson?
Editor:
I was wondering, as I read through the information regarding the override vote for PUSD No. 10, will these tax dollars remain with PUSD No. 10 or will Sen. Allen be able to swoop in with her merry band of unregulated and free enterprise “educators” and siphon off the monies I very well intend to go to the public education system here?
I fear that somehow she’ll be able to get her tentacles into those funds and funnel them into her “private” charter schools. Could this happen within this override?
Britt Staffield, Payson
