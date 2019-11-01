Dog’s Day Out a success
Editor:
Payson Lioness Club hosted their Fourth Annual Dog’s Day Out event on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Gila County parking lot. The successful event for our canine friends was accomplished with the gracious support of business sponsors, vendors, and community people coming together.
Congratulations to our winners of our great raffle baskets.
Proceeds from this event will go to Leader Dogs for the Blind, and Payson’s Humane Society of Central Arizona.
Next year’s event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, with much more fun and games for you and your dog.
For more information regarding being a part of this community event, please call Barb at 928-951-1251.
Once again, thank you everyone!
Barb Stratton, president, Payson Lioness Club
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!