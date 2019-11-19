Editor:
I was appalled when I read the letter that A. McKinney wrote to you stating no one should vote for a Democrat.
I’m an old lady who has always voted and take pride in our beautiful but troubled country. I don’t and WON’T have anyone tell me how I should VOTE!
In my opinion President Trump is nothing but a womanizer, crook, BULLY and most of all a LIAR!
Lets give the courts of this grand country a chance to let the truth come out for the public to help decide what is best. (Whatever that may be).
I encourage every person who can vote to do so and vote who YOU believe can help this country the most ... whether it’s a Republican, independent or Democrat!
Mary Motz, Pine
