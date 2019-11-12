Editor:
You have delighted in the massive increase in your 401(k) since the Trump election. Job creation has blown through the roof. Six hundred thousand new manufacturing jobs created. Obama claimed this was impossible. Trump is bringing our troops home from all over the place.
But the Dems. have ideas too. They want to release criminals from jail and also to take our guns. How will that work?
They want to eliminate private health care and replace it with something like the failed VA system. They will, however, grant sex reassignment surgery, for free, to border jumpers. They will not close the border, which will flood the country with low-skilled labor, pleasing plutocrats but depressing wages and life chances for our least-skilled workers. How will that work?
An open border allows fentanyl to flow in, killing tens of thousands. Under Obama, 50,000 women and girls came across the border to be enslaved in the sex trade. Every year. No one raises her daughter to be a sex slave. No one.
Senator Warren will take hard-won health care from union members, but she will still be covered by the special system for senators.
Do not vote for Democrat Party members at any level. You won’t like it.
Andy McKinney, Star Valley
Not one word of truth in this letter...other than the 401K's are up and that's not due to Trump.
