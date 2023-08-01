Editor:

The intellectual heavyweights in the local GOP want us to be concerned about Hunter Biden and his guns and drugs. Meh – if Hunter runs for President, don’t vote for him.

browns
Ted Paulk

GOP politicians don't understand that Hunter's a private citizen.

Marjorie Taylor-Greene and James Comer are not qualified investigators.

They still have no evidence against President Biden.

GOP can't stop beating dead horses.

Nikki Haley even reserected Hillary's emails.

If Hunter's committed crimes there are law enforcement agencies that can investigate...

Not Congress.

