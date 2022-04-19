I have been voluntarily picking up garbage along Highway 87 south of Payson for one year now. Many of you have seen my big red truck & camper topper. I originally just did this as a gesture to make Payson more attractive hoping to influence others to not litter so much. Seems like old habits are hard to break — emptying ash trays in the same spot, many small alcohol bottles in the same spot, cigarette butts all along the highway and plastic, paper, Styrofoam containers of all kinds. Nothing shocks me anymore.
I am at a point where the passion to continue this is evaporating. ADOT has provided me with 200 big blue bags to collect trash, but they don’t have the manpower to help pick up the trash from the ground.
My year of trying to show an example to others is over. I will still do monthly clean-up at two areas — truck stops along the south lanes, but no more medians or right of both north and south lanes of 87 or in town.
Americans should be proud of their country and not litter so much. Maybe it is the people who tear the USA down who don’t care; like illegals, progressives, BLM, NAACP radical lefts, socialists, basically any group that promotes victim mentality instead of patriot responsibility. Reminds me of the Democratic Party that practices divide and conquer. This will upset some people, but honestly look at the Obama, Biden and Pelosi policies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!