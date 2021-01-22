Editor:
Every despot needs “foot soldiers” to carry out their dictates and to pledge and show loyalty to their “leader.” Those that aided and abetted the (former) president include, but aren’t limited to, senators McConnell, Graham, Cruz, Hawley, and twice defeated McSally, and Congress people like McCarthy, Jordan, Gosar, Biggs, Schwikert, and Lesko. We can throw in governors like Ducey and Iowa’s Reynolds.
Don’t be fooled by any current dissenting rhetoric these enablers spout because they were front and center helping their delusional and dysfunctional president for the last four years. Any statements of disagreement from these kinds of people rings very, very hollow.
If we’re searching for heroes, we might want to look at ex senator Flake, ex-FBI director Comey. At a later time the “fixer” Michael Cohen, and of course the slain Capitol police officer.
Now that the rats are starting to desert the sinking ship, it would behoove us voters to long remember the names of these myopic lemmings and followers come election time.
After all, whether on a ship, in water, or on land, a rat is still a rat.
Richard Meszar, Whispering Pines
