The out-of-state group who bought the full-page ad against Felicia French couldn’t find an unpleasant photo or even anything bad to say about her. Why not? Because Felicia French is:
F. Family friendly.
E. Educator who wants great schools.
L. Leadership skills in Afghanistan and USA.
I. Intelligent, with high Integrity.
C. Concerned about rural Arizona and Committed to our Rim Country.
I. Interested in YOUR best interests.
A. Army veteran, MedEvac pilot and nurse (retired colonel).
F. Firewise Forest Health for the Rim.
R. Responsible. Gets the job done.
E. Energetic. Walked the Arizona Trail.
N. No-nonsense. Owns guns responsibly.
C. Community Emergency Response Team and COVID19 care volunteer in northern Arizona.
H. Health care (affordable/accessible) is what she wants for us ALL. Works to help veterans (hospice nurse).
Don’t let misleading ads from outside Arizona sway you.
Felicia is not only a third generation Arizonan, she’s local! (She lives in Pine and was Volunteer of the Year. She will represent rural Arizona for us.)
We all win when we elect Felicia French to the Arizona Senate!
Teresa Kelleher, Payson
