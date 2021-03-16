Editor:
Why would Sen Wendy Rogers be around Oath Keepers?
No matter what you have heard (and it’s almost always negative) if you haven’t been introduced to Oath Keepers of Yavapai County, you don’t know what you’re talking about.
We have no connection, read that NONE, with the national organization, and NONE with anyone associated with the Capitol incident.
Our mission is to train the entire community to be prepared and to work together in the event of a major disaster. Teams teach medical skills, use of radio, long-term food storage, water purification. They are the kind of people I’d want to be around in an emergency, when emergency services can’t be everywhere.
Senator Rogers appreciates that her constituents support the Constitution, are good citizens well-informed of the issues, and are preparing to be safe. Before you fall for hype, perhaps you should find a meeting and attend, so you know what you are talking about, and meet some people who are working hard in our communities to help people like you. Site: ycpt.org
Senator Rogers is working hard for all of us. We are good neighbors, proud to support her, as all in her district who love freedom should.
Janet Arroyo, Chino Valley
(1) comment
Is this your relation? It is your organization.
By the way, your website is password coded...
"Oath Keepers look to recruit in Arizona with alarmist 'Civil War' rhetoric" https://www.abc15.com/news/local-news/oath-keepers-look-to-recruit-in-arizona-with-alarmist-civil-war-rhetoric
