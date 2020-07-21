Editor:
I am concerned by Jennifer Smith running for mayor as she is on the board of the MHA Foundation. This would put the MHA Foundation and former mayor Kenny Evans in a prime position to influence all town policies and procedures. We suffered through a lot of promises when Kenny Evans was the mayor and we have a plot of land with a road to nowhere as a result, which I understand will eventually revert to commercial property. The MHA also benefited in the millions of dollars from the sale of the hospital to Banner Health.
Add in Jolynn Schinstock and Barbara Underwood who are running as a group and emphasize politics in their literature for a non-partisan position, and you have a recipe for real problems of influence in the town council.
Mayor Morrissey has been available to the people of the town in many ways. He has held “Meet the Mayor” events where anyone can go and talk to the mayor and express their opinions. He has taken questions in the media and has been open to questions and concerns by all groups in Payson. He has worked with a very divided council to attempt to meet the needs of the town during this very demanding time of business closures and pandemic.
I hope that we do not get mired in special interest problems with a mayor and council who disregard the good of the town for their own interests and the town gets stuck with the results. There is enough going on with the COVID-19 problems and the current political turmoil without turning the town over to those who have their self-interest supersede the public good in town policy.
Lucy Briggs, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!