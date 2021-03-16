Editor:
I’m on the Parks and Rec’s board and I personally did not advocate for a master plan for the parks. Instead I recommended spending the 100k towards fixing the pool so the kids could swim this summer. The board and council agreed no maintenance had been done for 10 years. Whose fault is that? Then they said we had no money to fix the pool. No money was requested to the council for the pool that I know of.
Yes we are all for a new pool and rec center. But I fear my grandkids will never see it. Maybe their grandkids will? Regardless isn’t it parks/rec’s job to maintain and keep amenities open. First we used COVID, then maintenance, then money as excuses.
I for one am sorry I don’t have any say on the board as our Zoom meetings for the last year also shut us up. Now it’s too late so the parks director and chair of the board push to draw a master park plan for $100k to add to our pile of plans. Wonder if the kids can awe over the plans or do some virtual swimming.
Sorry kids I feel like nobody listens to you or me.
Dave Golembewski
